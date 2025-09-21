Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,704,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.