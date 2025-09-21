Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $5.15 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,733,000 after buying an additional 123,720 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,233.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after buying an additional 539,426 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 382,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VIOO stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

