Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $29.81 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,905.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

