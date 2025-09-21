Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $28.38 Million Position in Ryerson Holding Corporation $RYI

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,315,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,377,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned about 4.09% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $725.27 million, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Ryerson has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $56,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,995.84. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

