Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $14.18 Million Position in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 127,373 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $14,183,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Matson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Matson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

