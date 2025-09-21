Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Stake in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned about 0.12% of EchoStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 50.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 394.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 20,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $3,762,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SATS. TD Cowen raised their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In other EchoStar news, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $12,572,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 432 shares in the company, valued at $35,078.40. This trade represents a 99.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $3,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,838.25. This represents a 96.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,967,480 in the last ninety days. 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SATS stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.99. EchoStar Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

