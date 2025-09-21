Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases 72,885,260 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.9% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 2.62% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $21,133,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $454,042,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $279,389,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:JPM opened at $314.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $315.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

