Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $7.64 Million in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 108,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 84,269 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.2%

ARKK opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $85.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

