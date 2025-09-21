Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

