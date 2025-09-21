Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $15.32 Million in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,318,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned about 0.15% of Exact Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

