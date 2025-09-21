Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 748.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 662.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,894 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8,128.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,945 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

