Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Finland grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $667.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

