JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

USPH stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $197.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 763 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $64,832.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,410.51. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $49,026.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $162,929.74. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $581,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

