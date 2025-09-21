Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after buying an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $401,420,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0%

JNJ stock opened at $175.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.67. The company has a market cap of $423.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

