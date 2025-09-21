Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

