Jeffrey Howie Sells 3,153 Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Howie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day moving average is $171.97.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after buying an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,991,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,864,000 after acquiring an additional 127,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 407,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,736,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after buying an additional 401,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after buying an additional 365,718 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

