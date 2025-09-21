Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading 39.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 39.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 942,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 123,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Japan Gold Trading Up 39.4%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$70.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 3.97.
Japan Gold Company Profile
Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
