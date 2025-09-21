Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Up 39.4% – Here’s Why

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 39.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 942,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 122,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Japan Gold Stock Up 39.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of C$70.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

