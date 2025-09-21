iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,306 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,217 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,103,000 after acquiring an additional 652,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

