iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,271 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000.

Get iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of THRO stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,671.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.