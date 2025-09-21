iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

