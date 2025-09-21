iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $204.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

