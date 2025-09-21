iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

IVW stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

