iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.76% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $458,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

