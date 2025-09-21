iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Purchased by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 246,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

