iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Abound Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 11.4% of Abound Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

