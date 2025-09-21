iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Stock Holdings Increased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $69,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1636 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

