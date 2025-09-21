Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after buying an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

