Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

