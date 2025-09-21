Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Bought by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.