Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $117.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

