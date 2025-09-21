International Paper Company $IP Position Increased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in International Paper by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -464.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

