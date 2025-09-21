Insider Selling: Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) CRO Sells $110,044.28 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $110,044.28. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 394,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,989.52. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.75. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Weave Communications by 27.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 119.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

