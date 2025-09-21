Insider Selling: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Sells $104,400.54 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $104,400.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 252,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,995.22. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 8th, Euan Abraham sold 12,603 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $133,591.80.
  • On Tuesday, August 5th, Euan Abraham sold 2,130 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $22,663.20.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of SERV opened at $13.98 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $837.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%.The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Singular Research upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

