Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells 2,059 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison Hoffman sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $48,386.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 136,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,983. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phreesia stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10,605.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

