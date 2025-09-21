Insider Selling: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $452,840.16 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $452,840.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,469.85. This trade represents a 29.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 378 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $47,556.18.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Kevin Feeley sold 1,344 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $122,465.28.

GeneDx Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WGS opened at $129.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,592.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 351.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GeneDx

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.