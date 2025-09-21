Insider Buying: British Land (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £147.84 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 per share, for a total transaction of £147.84.

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Simon Carter purchased 44 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 per share, for a total transaction of £151.36.

On Monday, July 21st, Simon Carter sold 96,808 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358, for a total value of £346,572.64.

On Monday, July 14th, Simon Carter acquired 43 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 351 per share, for a total transaction of £150.93.

On Friday, July 11th, Simon Carter acquired 30,115 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £105,101.35.

On Friday, June 27th, Simon Carter acquired 43,822 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 376 per share, for a total transaction of £164,770.72.

British Land Stock Performance

BLND opened at GBX 344.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.65. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 318.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 457.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

