Inchcape (LON:INCH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 920 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 1,161 to GBX 1,101 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 985.25.

LON:INCH opened at GBX 681 on Thursday. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 575 and a twelve month high of GBX 833.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 695.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 695.33. The company has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 35.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Inchcape will post 85.9639233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 725 per share, for a total transaction of £36,250. Also, insider Stuart Rowley bought 3,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 929 per share, for a total transaction of £27,870. Insiders have bought 15,718 shares of company stock worth $11,565,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

