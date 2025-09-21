IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on October 31st

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4087 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a 1.2% increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.12.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.