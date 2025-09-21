IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 273.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Centene from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NYSE CNC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

