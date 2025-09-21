IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NiSource by 29.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 90.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 88.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

NYSE:NI opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

