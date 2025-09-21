IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.03 Million Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $65,333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 294,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 21,802.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 280,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

