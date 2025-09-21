IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.74 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 80,552.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,280,000 after purchasing an additional 178,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $99,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.93.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,145,500. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $4,305,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,185 shares in the company, valued at $264,497,146.20. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,094 shares of company stock valued at $25,716,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $520.01 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.34 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

