IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.25 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

