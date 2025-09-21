IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

ETR stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

