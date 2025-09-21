IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 265 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.94.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $262.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.77. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.80 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

