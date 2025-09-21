IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,365 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

