IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,311 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.3%

FE opened at $43.29 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

