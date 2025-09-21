IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,936 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after acquiring an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after buying an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

