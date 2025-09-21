IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Declares Stock Buyback Plan

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of IEX opened at $161.10 on Friday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

